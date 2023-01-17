LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city leaders decided Tuesday to deny a conditional use permit for local business owners seeking to convert an abandoned church into a bar and events space.

What You Need To Know Lakeland city commissioners denied a conditional use permit Tuesday for business owners looking to open a bar and events center in an old church





Property owner Stuart Simm said he decided to change the name of the business from The Chapel to The Garden Room to avoid offending anyone



Several members of the community spoke during a public comment period, many of whom opposed the potential business





PREVIOUS: Lakeland commissioners concerned over converting former church into bar and event space

Along with arguments in favor of the permit from the owner of the property, members of the Lakeland City Commisssion heard from several residents who said they opposed the conversion of the former church on Massachusetts Avenue into a spot called The Chapel.

When Spectrum News initially spoke with The Chapel’s co-owner, Kara Simm, she said at the time plans for the property received little to no pushback from the public.

Roughly a month and a half later, though, opposition to the plan was apparently strong enough for the commissioners to deny the property's conditional use permit.

“It was all greenlighted for us, apart from right at the end there,” Simm's husband and co-owner Stuart Simm said.

Stuart said he was hopeful that the evidence he presented to the commission would convince its members, because even though one of the hang-ups for the bar and event space was being so close to a different church across the street. He argued that hasn’t prevented other businesses in town or in the state from opening under similar circumstances.

“It really turned into a three-ringed circus,” Stuart said. “Which makes good news, but certainly isn’t the best output for us.”

On the other side of the coin, those who opposed The Chapel, didn’t want a former house of worship to turn into a bar and events center.

“This is very disrespectful to any faith to use this kind of building when there’s other buildings you can use or other places you can do," one speaker said during Tuesday's meeting. "I mean, do we really need another bar?”

“It has been anointed and dedicated unto the Lord,” another person said. “For them to move it into something he wouldn’t want, I think would cause a tremendous harm to our city.”

But, as Chuck Barmby with the city of Lakeland's Community Economic Development Department noted in the last meeting when The Chapel was discussed, the city doesn’t normally get into how a space is marketed and said that just because it looks like a church doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.

Even though the property owners tried to make some changes to appease opponents, like changing the name from The Chapel to "The Garden Room," some of the people attending the meeting said the damage was already done.

But Stuart Simm said opening The Garden Room at that location is not an impossibility.

“Never say never,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult to do anything.”

In the meantime, Stuart said he and his wife have received calls from other nearby cities that want them to bring their ideas to their communities.

Aside from not getting this permit, Stuart said addressing the members of his staff who were looking forward to the opening of his business is not going to be easy.

“I don’t have anything for them and it’s sad,” he said. “I’m glad everybody got to view their opinion, but now there’s 16 families that won’t have an income from us.”

The commission voted to turn down the permit for the Simm’s business by a vote of 5 - 2.

Simm said the last time the building on Massachusetts Avenue operated as a business was roughly five years ago.