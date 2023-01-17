MILWAUKEE — Many parts of Wisconsin are seeing snowfall amounts that are significantly below average for this point in the winter season.

Milwaukee has only seen 7.8 inches of snowfall so far, compared to the typical 20 inches that should have fallen by now.

CLS has only plowed four times this season



Materials like salt must be ordered in advance



An mild winter allows for an early start to landscaping season

While some welcome a lack of snow, it creates big challenges for others. It's especially true for companies that offer snow plow services.

Chad Chapman owns Complete Lawn Services in Milwaukee, which also operates Timber Snow Removal. Chapman said about 60% of the company’s wintertime revenue comes from snow removal. This year, customers simply haven’t needed their services.

“We have got 25 guys that are itching to get out of the living room and get into a plow truck or sidewalk machine and move some snow,” said Chapman.

Chapman said so far this year his crews have only plowed a total of four times and salted six times, down significantly from typical years. In addition, Chapman said last winter required less snow removal than usual as well.

“Last year was basically a carbon copy of this year. We didn’t really get any snow last year until late January and this year a little in December and then nothing in January,” said Chapman.

Additionally, Chapman said he preorders his salt supplies in advance of the season, not knowing how much will be used.

“We always do an initial salt purchase at the beginning of the year based on what we think is gonna carry us through the first few months of winter and now we are just kind of waiting to use that," said Chapman

While a lack of snow is frustrating, Chapman said there is one silver lining. When winters prove milder than usual, it allows him to extend the landscaping season later into the fall and earlier in the spring. Since landscaping is where Complete Lawn Services derives the bulk of their annual income, it provides a welcome boost. ​