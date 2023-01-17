TAMPA, Fla. — At 110 years old, the Tampa Union Station is one of the few buildings in the city that still serves its original purpose.

“There’s always a story to hear,” said Friends of Tampa Union Station, Inc. President Brandie Miklus. “People love talking about their stories at the Tampa Union Station.”

Those are memories Miklus is trying to preserve, along with this Tampa landmark.

“Tampa Union Station is the front door to Tampa for many people,” she said.

Throughout the station are reminders of its rich history.

This small museum displays gems from passengers, like old boarding passes and baggage tags.

There’s also information about the founder of the plant railroad and steamboat system, Henry Plant.

“Over here you can see opening day way back in 1912,” Miklus said. "That is the same year as the Titantic and then you have when the station was active and then when it was dormant and closed.”

The station was saved before when it was threatened by demolition.

“We are following the footsteps of the original group that saved the station in 1990s,” she said.

The building now listed in the National Register of Historic Places and a $2-million restoration project is underway.

A team has been selected for the design and construction.

“They’ve been working with city staff not only to restore, but to make it more active,” Miklus said.

Active not just for passengers, but potentially for the local community to rent out spaces for events.

The restored baggage building is one example.

“It’s a great story of the volunteers and what were able to do with a grant,” she said.

The renovations will also clear the path for Amtrak to expand its passenger services.

“Their boarding Tampa and their heading to West Palm, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and it’s a constant daily schedule,” Miklus said. “Amtrak hopes to expand frequency to two to three trains per day.”

Last year,more than 100,000 passengers boarded trains here and supporters think it could be even more.

Miklus said the station bridges the past with the future, especially for visitors.

“It’s sometimes the first thing they see,” she said.

She says the renovations will put Tampa Union Station on the right track to offer guests their best first impression of the city.

The Friends of Tampa Union Station incorporated will host an open house Thursday, January 19.