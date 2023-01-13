BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s AFC wild card playoff game, local businesses get ready for an influx in sales.

Mustachio’s Pizzeria general manager Frank Morath said during last year’s playoff game they sold 250 large pizzas and about 5,000 chicken wings. Morath said he knows how personal the game can be for customers.

“I’m a Bills fan for my whole life and they’ve been so bad for a long time, you know? Grinding. But now we have a solid team and everybody follows behind them,” Morath said.

At Queen City Vintage, owners said sales have sky-rocketed since the Bills have been doing so well and with the popularity in vintage clothing.

“We’ve been through a lot in the last year, so people want to look back on the glory days and again that comes through clothing and kind of wearing it as wearable art too,” co-owner Kai Mikolajczak said.

The game kicks off at Highmark Stadium at 1:00 p.m.