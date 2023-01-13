New data shows hotels across the city made some progress towards normal occupancy this past holiday season, but they were still short of pre-pandemic occupancy levels.

Despite the struggle to attract the same number of guests, some hoteliers in the city say they were still able to come out on top.

“We did well. There’s definitely reason for optimism,” said Justin Arest, managing partner at the Kixby Hotel.

After several years of pandemic-related hurdles to attract customers into the city, Arest said the occupancy rate for the Kixby was up 4% this past December as compared to 2021.

"There’s development in the area again. There’s people coming back to work, which is really important for the recovery. Travelers want to travel. There’s so much pent up demand,” Arest said.

In fact, Arest said people are willing to pay more. His and many hotels increased the average charge for each room in December compared to the same time period the year before.

Citywide occupancy rates at hotels are seeing the same pattern of recovery, but still off from what they were before the pandemic in 2019.

Data from the analytics company STR shows the average occupancy for the month of December jumped 9% from 2021 to 2022.

Despite the increase, the number is still more than 7% lower from 2019's occupancy high of 88.5% across the five boroughs.

“[Our] rates were a little bit below the 2019 numbers — about 5%," said Peter Yeung, managing director of the Walker Hotel.

Yeung said his occupancy rates are moving in the right direction, along with what he's been able to charge guests.

"The real win was the average daily rate. We were able to charge more," Yeung said.

The room prices at the Tribeca spot were up 25% from December 2021 compared to the previous year.

“I think if we continue to push occupancy rates a little higher. I think it will be a good year,” Yeung said.

Despite the success, there are still several more hurdles for the industry to overcome, including too many sick customer cancelations and a higher-than-desired staff turnover.

Hoteliers said both of those industry ailments seem to be lingering effects of the pandemic.