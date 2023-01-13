CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Entrepreneurship is expected to grow in 2023, expanding on the trend that started during the pandemic.

A survey by Intuit Quickbooks shows 66% of respondents who want to start a new business say it's because of inflation and the need to bring in more money.

What You Need To Know Entrepreneurship is expected to continue to grow in 2023, according to a survey by Intuit Quickbooks



U.S. Census Bureau numbers show record-high business applications since the start of the pandemic



Mecklenburg County saw a 73% increase in business applications from 2019 to 2021

The trend toward record-high numbers of entrepreneurship applications started at the onset of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau numbers.

The most recent count shows 33,494 business applications coming from Mecklenburg County in 2021, which is a 73% increase from 2019.

Mollie Kudalis was one of those applications when she started her business in 2021.

"When all of it was done and they wanted us to go back into the office, I decided that it wasn't best for me and my family to go back into a situation like that," Kudalis said.

As a single mom, she said she had six months to figure out what she was going to do next. She landed on OrganizeME. She says she has been organized and tidy all her life because of her dad.

"He was the dad that when you walked in the door you took your shoes off, they were lined straight against the wall and it just rubbed off on me," Kudalis said.

OrganizeME started out helping people declutter their homes.

Kudalis said as the market changed she changed her business to include packing up homes as clients move out, as well as unpacking and organizing as clients move into another space.

Kudalis says as an entrepreneur, she often works seven days instead of five but she is excited about the flexibility.