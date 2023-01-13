WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business.

The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.

Things kicked off Friday, where they featured a special barbecue hot dog, with homemade sweet hickory smoked bacon sauce. It's the sauce they use in their baked beans.

The team at Coney Island said after more than a century, it's an honor to still be serving Worcester.

"I think, when you look at 105 years, the big number that's in there is 100 years and the five years kind of seems like a little bit of an add-on," joked COO Solon Kelleher. "But particularly in 2023, to have lasted through the pandemic and everything, these tiny, locally, family-owned and operated businesses have been through, it's a real honor to be open and still serving hot dogs after 105 years."

The barbecue sauce was only available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and they'll do the same on Saturday. The celebrations continue Saturday with a children's song hour on their retro jukebox starting at 11 a.m. This will happen every Saturday in January.