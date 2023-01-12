Chicken farmers across the nation are seeing the avian flu impact bird populations, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Fewer than 10,000 birds have been impacted in New York, but Iowa has seen more than 15 million sick birds.

Diners are known for their breakfast menus, and some go through a lot of eggs. At Stella’s Diner in Syracuse, they go through 500 to 600 dozen every week.

The manager noticed a sharp rise in prices a few months ago. He said they get their eggs directly from a local farmer, and are paying almost $4 per dozen.

Each year, they raise their menu prices to keep up with the costs from vendors, but when it comes to the price of eggs, they’re rolling with the punches.

What You Need To Know The USDA says New York has seen a little less than 10,000 birds impacted by the avian flu



They also say they price of shell eggs is going down



Eggs are a popular choice for healthy diets

“We’ve just been tightening the belt and trying to find ways to not take that cost so heavily, but yeah, we’re just eating the cost at this point," Stella's manager, Jacob Martin, said.

Of course, accidents happen and eggs break, or the order isn’t just right, so there’s an inevitable loss on eggs.

“And then you put them in the pan and sometimes the yolk pops and you have to start over again. So, it becomes frustrating sometimes when you’re breaking so many eggs and there’s nothing you can do to stop it," said Martin.

According to the USDA, the wholesale price for shell eggs is getting lower.

While some are hoping to eat healthier in the new year, eggs are a popular option to add to a diet.