MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license.

This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.

“I have always had a passion for baking something that I got into when I was eight-years-old, I was inspired by the Food Network and was really inspired by all the cakes,” said Megan Lo, owner of RX Sweets by Megan. https://www.facebook.com/rxsweetsbymegan/

Lo launched her business during her final year of pharmacy school.

“So It was not until my last year of pharmacy school that I learned about food laws and realized this was something I could potentially do out of my home, so I developed RX Sweets by Megan, which incorporates my profession of pharmacy,” said Lo.

Lo was not part of the recent ruling, but it now gives her the chance to add things to her already lengthy menu.

“Around the holidays I like to incorporate Buckeyes and Bourbon Balls and now with this new ruling I can feel comfortable about making these out of my home and selling them to the public,” said Lo.

She also believes this new ruling will help encourage others to give it a try.

“Now with this new ruling we are able to do things like candies and fudge that are not baked and don’t require refrigeration, this will open the door for a lot of moms who always bake for their kids and family and don’t get paid but now they can and they don’t have to use a commercial space,” explained Lo.

Prior to this ruling, Wisconsin was one of only a handful of states that banned almost all homemade food sales, requiring that people instead pay to use a commercial kitchen.