CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FAA grounded flights across the country Wednesday morning due to a computer system outage.

What You Need To Know Travelers were left scrambling after an FAA system outage canceled and delayed flights across the country





Planes are now back in the air





The cause of the outage is under investigation

Planes are back up in the air, but travelers continue to feel the impact.

Anthony Black, who was traveling from Charlotte to L.A., says his flight was one of thousands that were delayed or canceled.

Black says he either had to pay more to rebook or book with a different airline.

“I mean, I fly all the time, and like I said, I was in L.A. two days ago and now it seems to be really hard to get there today,” he said.

He ended up having to book with a different airline.

“I’m paying for a flight I didn’t take, and they're only giving half the money back on a credit,” he said.

Janice Wallace and Trinity Sunshine had their flight delayed.

The two women were heading to St. Martin for vacation.

They say because they were headed out on vacation, they were trying not to stress about it.

“We packed our patience today, we ‘re both veterans, so we’ll probably go hang out at the USO, get some coffee, chill with some comrades and just keep an eye on the news and the phones,” Sunshine said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that the president had been briefed on the situation and that there is no evidence of a cyberattack.