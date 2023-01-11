Months after the 2022 Presidents Cup golf tournament was held in Charlotte, a local business is still seeing a positive impact from participating in the event.

The owner of Cuzzo’s Cuisine, which provided some of the food at the tournament, said he was hoping to see a bump in visitors and revenue after the tournament ended when Spectrum News 1 first spoke to him in September 2022.

So far, reality has matched his expectation, as he says they have noticed new business from customers who had his food for the first time at the tournament.

What You Need To Know

Cuzzo's Cuisine owner says they are still seeing a bump from Presidents Cup exposure

Owner says he would happily do another golf event after Presidents Cup success

PR firm says 40,000 estimated visitors came to Charlotte during 2022 Presidents Cup

“The next day, it was crazy, the next day we noticed a change in numbers. Business went up at least an extra 40%,” said owner and head chef Andarrio Johnson, recalling the first few days after the tournament left town.

Cuzzo’s Cuisine’s footprint consists of two Charlotte locations and a food truck. Johnson says he has more new customers in the months since the international golf tournament than he did before, leading to a nearly 50% increase in business.

“Business has steadily increased since, in a month’s time. I think it’s going to stay going up actually 'cause that was a whole different clientele,” Johnson speculated.

His food truck was set up for six days off the fourth hole at the tournament, feeding an estimated 1,500 customers over the six days.

It gave Cuzzo’s the opportunity to tee off for a new fanbase, and Johnson says the extra money coming in has had a positive impact on business.

“That will help me increase payroll for my employees, we can afford to get more equipment and steady growth as a business,” Johnson said.

He’s been in business since 2014 and says it was the biggest stage his restaurant, and especially his food, has ever been on. More than 10 other local restaurants and breweries were asked to be part of the tournament, which took place in September at Quail Hollow Club.

“Man, it was just what I expected it to be. It was a major success, and I just hope the PGA can allow more minority businesses to come out there on the golf course like that and serve our food,” Johnson added.

At the tournament, his cauliflower wings, lobster macaroni and cheese and chicken fingers were the most popular items. And, Johnson says he would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

“It was a great success. I would love to do it again, any golf tournament, call Cuzzo’s cuisine!” Johnson said with a smile.

The 2022 Presidents Cup brought an estimated 40,000 fans to Charlotte, according to a PR firm, which worked with the tournament. During the tournament, Gov. Roy Cooper said the game of golf creates a direct economic impact of $2.3 billion across the state.