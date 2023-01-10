COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spectrum said its new customer serving billing center in Columbus, which opened late last week, will add 200 jobs to community by the end of 2023.

What You Need To Know The jobs will comprise of resolving billing inquiries, solving account issues and assist with adjusting services as requested



Those interested can apply for full-time positions, as well as entry- to mid-level roles



Spectrum said it offers a $20 minimum starting wage along with health benefits

The jobs, which will be based at the center at 1600 Dublin Rd., will comprise of resolving billing inquiries, solving account issues and assist with adjusting services as requested.

There will be opportunities for full-time positions, as well as entry- to mid-level roles. Some can also apply to positions within human resources, recruiting, training and management. Candidates can learn more about the positions and apply by clicking here.

Spectrum said the goal is help better serve customers across its 41-state service area.

“A rich, diverse pool of employment talent in Columbus made further expansion in Ohio extremely compelling,” said Mary Ann Collins, vice president of Customer Service at Spectrum. “We look forward to our new Columbus-based employees joining us in our continuing commitment to deliver the best products and services to Spectrum customers.”

Spectrum employs more than 7,200 people across the state, and currently has major employment centers in Cleveland, Dayton, Zanesville, Cincinnati and Columbus.

Spectrum said it offers a $20 minimum starting wage along with health benefits. According to the company, it has "absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage" over the last decade.

Spectrum is also hiring at its Zanesville call center for customer service billing representatives.

“Spectrum is a major employer in Ohio and we appreciate their commitment to expanding their workforce in Columbus,” added Franklin County Commissioner Erica C. Crawley. “Not only does this expansion benefit customers, it also provides good-paying jobs to Ohioans seeking employment in the technology field.”

Editor's Note: Charter Communications is the parent company of Spectrum News. (Jan. 10, 2023).