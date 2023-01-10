ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The beauty industry is massive in the United States.

According to a study by global consulting firm McKinsey, from 2010 through 2020, Americans spent $500 billion on beauty products.

By 2025, the group expects Americans to spend $73 billion a year making themselves look nice.

This study also points out some of the inequities that Black people face in the beauty world.

McKinsey says Black people make up just over 11% of the total market, but Black beauty brands only account for 2.5% of industry revenue.

Major brands dominate beauty, and those brands only employ 4-5% Black people.

It's this lack of representation and focus that's becoming frustrating for many consumers.

Black women are one of the largest consumers in the beauty industry, spending $7.4 billion annually, according to Nielsen Research. But despite their investments, many have seen a gap in beauty and personal care brands.

“I remember one time I wanted to get glammed up and I scheduled that appointment with this full luxury spa,” said the owner of GlowSpa, Channel Sabado. “And I was so disappointed when I got there because they turned me away. They're like, 'oh, unfortunately we don't have a foundation that will match your skin and we're not too familiar with your hair.'”

It inspired her to make sure no one experiences a lack of inclusivity.

“I don't want people to feel how I felt when I got turned away,” Sabado said. “I want everyone to feel how I wanted to feel when I set that appointment up. And so I went to school, I got my esthetician license in 2010. I realized that there were a lot of places that service Black skin or even know how to serve Black skin, so why not open my own space.”

The space is specializing in a multitude of services. She is advocating for brands to cater to a wide-range of skin tones and skin types.

“It's been a long time coming, especially since we've been struggling so long just to get skin care or products that work better for us," Sabado said. "That we finally have our own section of products because our hair has been or our skin has been undermined."

Sabado also highlighted the need for more natural-based products.

“Our skin responds better to natural products, and I realized they were getting more of a reaction with the chemically based products,” Sabado said.

She’s supporting the movement for non-toxic Black beauty products and bringing local businesses to the forefront.

“All the skincare products that I use are small businesses made right here in Rochester,” Sabado said. “So one of the lines that I use with Goddess Glow and another line is simply Simone's Naturals.”

Sabado hopes to contribute to more representation, education and self-care.

“It's time to take care of yourself,” Sabado said. “You're worth the facial, you're worth the massage, you're worth the lash. It's time. And it's not a luxury. It's a necessity.”