CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Restaurants across the Charlotte area are gearing up for Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

What You Need To Know

Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off on January 20, spotlighting businesses across the metro area



Organizers are encouraging people to support participating businesses, many who are still dealing with post-pandemic challenges



A Gastonia restaurant is hoping to see an influx of customers and possibly applicants, during the 10-day food events

The 10-day events feature prix fixe (pre fix) dining deals of three courses or more for patrons.



Over 90 restaurants across the area are participating in the food event, representing nine counties.

Bruce and Jill Hensley run Hensley Fontana Public Relations, a public relations and marketing agency in Charlotte. They also own and promote Charlotte Restaurant Week.

The Hensleys launched the festivities in 2008 to spotlight the best the Charlotte metro area has to offer in food.

Bruce Hensley says Queen's Feast has brought lots of revenue and exposure to participating restaurants.

"Gives participating restaurants the opportunity to showcase their offerings while attracting new diners, which is especially pertinent given the influx of new residents our area continues to see," he said.

Hensley says the hospitality industry is still struggling post-pandemic with staffing and inflation issues. He's encouraging diners to support as many of those businesses as they can during Charlotte Restaurant Week.

"We encourage diners to make reservations, be patient with staff, relax and enjoy themselves and tip generously," Hensley said.

Some businesses are hoping to see an influx of customers, and possibly applicants, during the food event.

Joy Dixon is the general manager for the Esquire Hotel in Gastonia.

For the first time, the hotel's restaurant, Barrister's at The Esquire Hotel, will be participating in Charlotte Restaurant Week.

Like many restaurants across the state, Dixon says her employees are continuing to feel impacts from the pandemic, due to ongoing staffing shortages.

"Recruiting and hiring staff after the pandemic is a completely different animal than it ever has been in my 20 years in the industry," Dixon said.

Dixon says there are around 42 staff members running the hotel and restaurant business. But she says they're short around seven key positions.

"To combat that, some of our staff are working longer days. Some are working more days than they would prefer, working split days, which is typically exhausting in this industry," Dixon said.

In preparation for Charlotte Restaurant Week, Dixon says they're busy training staff members for the possible crowds. She says they're also ensuring they have all the products they need for customers.

"Because delivery had difficulties due to supply-chain issues, we have two or three suppliers for the same product to make sure we can get our hands on exactly what we need, when we need it," Dixon said

Dixon says Barrister's joining the annual dining event is an opportunity for more people to learn about all their restaurant has to offer. She also hopes it will attract new faces and possible applicants to their door.

She says it's so important for people to support restaurants during these events, particularly those trying to overcome so many pandemic-related challenges.

"If you haven't worked in it, and if you're not working in it now, you don't really have a frame of reference for the underlying stress levels (involved trying) to provide the same level of service that you would expect (before the pandemic)," Dixon said.

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week takes place January 20-29. Organizers said reservations are highly recommended.

Charlotte Restaurant Week takes place in January and July every year.