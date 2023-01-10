TAMPA, Fla. — The Surfside building collapse continues to have impacts on the condominium industry going forward.

Stricter inspections and shoring up reserve funds are now required under a new safety law inspired by the collapse.

The law will have an immediate impact on older buildings.

According to the Condominium Association Institute, there are more than 1.5 million condo units in Florida. Seventy-five percent were constructed before 1990.

Post-Surfside safety reforms are forcing condo owners to weigh the cost of needed repairs against the benefit of moving and selling.

As a result, local realtor Bettina Geel says there’s going to be more activity within the condo market.

“There’s always gonna be people that want condos,” said Geel, who has been selling property throughout Tampa Bay for more than a decade.

Geel says senior citizens, first time home buyers and buyers on a budget have always been attracted to condominiums.

Bayshore Boulevard condo properties remain extremely popular, Geel said.

She says the units were often affordable because condo associations could waive reserve funds and put off building maintenance and repairs.

However, Geel says in the aftermath of the Surfside collapse, things are changing.

Stricter inspections & shoring up reserves are now required per a new #Surfside-inspired safety law.

According to the #Condominium Association Institute there are 1.5 million + condo units in Fla.

75% built before 1990. @BN9

“It’s an unfortunate thing that never should have happened,” she said. “People lost their lives. That example is not the example of every condo building.”

The new state safety law is designed to hold condo associations accountable and help prevent building failures.

By the end of 2024, condos three-stories and higher and three miles from the coastline must be inspected at 25 years old. Buildings further away must be inspected at 30 years old.

Beel says buyers are paying close attention.

“They’re buying smarter,” she adds."They’re buying with more awareness."

And they’re asking lots of questions.

“What is their maintenance schedule? What are their reserves?”

The law also requires Condo Associations to shore up their reserves by 2025.

It’s a financial burden that could be passed on to the tenants of older buildings who have a shorter time-frame to come up with those funds.

“One, they are going to have to get another job or something to pay the fees; or two, they are going to sell or rent out their unit because they can no longer afford the increase,” she said.

Still, Geel says she doesn’t see the condo market slowing down anytime soon.

“There’s so many listings right here for Bayshore and Tampa area,” she adds. “This is where everybody wants to be.”

Investors are also buying in.

The realtor says the views and the lifestyle make it an easy sell.

She says the new law will give more assurance to Condo residents and buyers about their investment.

“Everything is wrapped up for you,” she said. “In one building for you nicely in a bow.”