LAKELAND, Fla. — Munn Park in downtown Lakeland will soon get a makeover as the city looks to extend its pedestrian-friendly streets to what it calls its “town square”.

What You Need To Know The city will hold two public forums



Some business owners are looking forward to the makeover



Find out more right here

The city will hold two public forums — Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — to discuss its plans to upgrade landscaping and add more recreational mixed-use events at the park.

“Anytime there is more events, more come down,” said Yohansi Santana, owner of Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop. “Those that haven't seen, new businesses get to acknowledge them and come down more often to Munn Park and that as a business owner is what we want."

The Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop is right across the street from Munn Park and has watched downtown Lakeland transform into a more pedestrian, livable city for the past eight years.

Santana says the holiday lights at Munn Park bring crowds of people downtown during the holidays, but more events year-round would help keep foot traffic high more consistently.

“The moment those lights comes up the traffic starts right away, we have more clients, people from other cities start coming in,” Santana said.

As downtown Lakeland becomes home to new residential developments, more businesses will be needed to support the growing population.

Business owners say a revitalization of Munn Park is a great step toward getting more businesses interested in downtown.

“Downtown is having new buildings, new residential, so this is going to be a necessity and something that most of the people around here are looking for,” said Santana.

For more information the community forums this week, visit the town's blog.