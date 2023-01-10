CLERMONT, Fla. — In one of Lake County's fastest growing areas, Clermont, city council members are voting Tuesday night, asking the county to raise their transportation impact fee. They city hopes to use the funds to spur new projects.

Lifelong resident and business owner Bryttany Phillips has seen the rapid growth first-hand. Nearly 3 years ago she opened her own boutique in downtown Clermont

"We really saw a need in the community for more retail, more shopping. We were struggling with shopping online and not wanting to go to the mall on weekends. So we wanted to bring some style to Clermont," said Bryttany Phillips, Owner of Orange Blossom Belle.

But through the years Phillips has seen the area change.

"Because our city is growing so rapidly it has helped the store. I feel like it’s always good to bring new people in and see new faces and see new customers all the time. I’m getting a little bit of a vibe that Clermont is becoming a little bit of a destination city," said Phillips.

With the growth, the City of Clermont is looking at increasing its transportation impact fee. Something developers will have to pay prior to building in the area. That money will go towards new infrastructure, like roadways.

"What we’re asking for is for our county commission to allow us to go to the 95th percentile, which is the maximum the study said we could charge," said Clermont Mayor Tim Murry.

Last year, Lake County did a study with Benesch, a professional services firm that focuses on infrastructure, pinpointing how much each city should raise their impact fees. For Clermont, they recommended raising the maximum allowance due to the growth the area is seeing.

"This will lessen the burden for residents having developers pay for new construction and infastructure that’s needed to help maintain the city," said Mayor Murry.

However, the impact fee can only go towards new projects. The money cannot go towards maintaining current roadways. For Phillips, she said traffic is expected with growth. But she believes the pros outweigh the cons.

"It’s definitely a big change. Just being used to there being nothing driving down the road. Now there’s people and new things everywhere! I do think the city has done well trying to keep up with it," said Phillips.

Clermont officials also want to remind folks the city doesn’t maintain busy roadways like Highway 27 and State Road 27. Those are projects the state would have to approve.