The sale of the Great Northern Mall has hit a major snag.

Hart-Lyman Companies as Golden Valley LLC, the buyers of the property in Clay, filed a complaint Friday in Onondaga County Supreme Court, seeking to compel the seller, Mike Kohan, owner of Kohan Investment Group, to move ahead on the $9 million agreed sale, according to court records.

The closing date on the purchase contract was Dec. 29, 2022, a month after the 34-year-old mall closed its doors.

Hart-Lyman also says it has not received proof a current operator, BJ's Wholesale Club, is in good standing, and court documents allege the main mall contains broken pipes, water damage and mold issues.

The complaint states Hart-Lyman has paid $125,000 to Great Northern Mall to cover escrow and deposits. It also seeks damages of no less than $125,000.

"We fully intend to see this transaction through and hope this matter can come to a swift resolution," a spokesperson for Hart-Lyman said.

Kohan could not be reached for comment.