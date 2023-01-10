ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of rioters broke through glass, fought police and trashed government buildings in Brazil’s capital Sunday after allegations by the country’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, that the election he lost to Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva was not legit.

On Monday, Bolsonaro and his wife posted on social media that he was in Orlando being treated at a hospital for abdominal issues — stemming from complications after he was stabbed at a campaign event in 2018.

The Vice Consulate of Brasil in Orlando, which opened in June 2022, released a statement, saying in part that the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciates support from the international community and describes what happened in Brazil’s capital Sunday as “coup-mongering violence.”

Andrew Janusz, an assistant professor at the University of Florida whose research and teaching centers on Latin American politics, says the violence in Brazil’s capital on Sunday might have been shocking, but he says those who carried it out acted after years of rhetoric by Bolsonaro.

“He called into question the validity of these elections and made this claim repeatedly, without any proof that these elections would be rigged against him, and his supporters have seized on these messages and this misinformation,” Janusz said.

Brazil is a democracy, with a federal government set up similar to the United States' — but not exactly, Janusz said. The election was close, but fair, he said.

“Whether or not these elections were corrupt, I don’t think there’s any truth to that,” Janusz said. “All evidence suggests that these were free and fair elections, and that Bolsonaro lost.”

Bolsonaro has denounced the violence, but Janusz said he certainly didn’t hold back on stoking anti-government sentiments among his supporters before he left Brazil at the end of December.

“Before he left Brazil for Orlando, the president called on these supporters not to give up,” Janusz said.

Janusz said he believes the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago influenced what happened in Brazil over the weekend.

“I think absolutely it had an influence, even if you look at the way people were dressed,” Janusz said.

While investigations into Bolsonaro’s involvement are underway, it will be difficult to prove he acted criminally, so it is unlikely U.S. leaders will be able to force Bolsonaro to leave Central Florida, Janusz said.

“I think Bolsonaro has really stoked this anti-government, anti-institutional sentiment,” Janusz said. “Whether or not he had some hand in organizing these protests and this insurrection remains to be seen.”