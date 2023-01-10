OHIO — American Airlines announced it has launched a new nonstop flight to Raleigh of out the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

As of Tuesday, which is CVG Airport's 76th anniversary, travelers can now go directly to Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

It's American Airlines' 12th destination to come out of the CVG airport. The first nonstop flight to Raleigh from CVG is expected to depart at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening and passengers will land at 9:50 p.m. The return flight from Raleigh will depart at 7 a.m. with the plane arriving at 8:45 a.m., according to the airport.

“Raleigh-Durham is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving both leisure and business travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “This service is welcomed as another option for local travelers to get to the Triangle Region, a growing area where art and science intersect.”