Homeowners in Mecklenburg County are bracing for the county’s latest property revaluation, scheduled to be released this spring.

Median home prices in Charlotte jumped by 60% since 2020, according to a recent UNC Charlotte analysis, and that could mean a potential increase in property taxes. Mecklenburg County is set to release its latest property revaluation this spring.

Seniors living on a fixed incomes are among the groups hit hardest when it comes to tax jumps.

Wali Salahuddin lives in Charlotte in a home on Beatties Ford Road built in the 1930s.

“When I was a little boy, I would see Mr. and Mrs. Anderson sitting on that porch out there,” he said.

With gentrification, he says even his neighborhood isn’t safe from rising costs. Some neighbors living in his community saw their taxes nearly double after the last revaluation in 2019.

But, thanks to the county’s exemption for seniors and people with disabilities, he was able to get a 50% reduction on his tax bill, allowing him to hold onto his historic home.

“A lot of history here. And I’m not gonna leave. I’ll be here,” he said.

The state of North Carolina requires counties to set new tax values at least once every eight years. Mecklenberg County switched it to every four years, so any potential changes wouldn’t be as drastic. Wake County’s last reappraisal happened in 2020.

And, like Mecklenburg, it also runs on a four-year cycle. So, its next round will happen in 2024.