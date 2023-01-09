ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the Service Trades Council Union is recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer of a $1 raise.
What You Need To Know
- STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers, released an update on contract negotiations
- The union is recommending its members reject the latest offer from Disney World
- The union has been pushing for a immediate pay raise of $18 per hour for workers
STCU, a coalition of six unions representing 42,000 workers at Disney World, released an update on Monday, saying Disney’s proposal of $16 per hour in 2023 “does not keep up with the rising cost of living.”
“Every worker needs an initial raise larger than $1 to address these concerns,” the STCU said in its release.
Since negotiations began, the union has been pushing for an immediate pay raise of $18 per hour.
Disney World however proposed to gradually raise the starting wage to $20 per hour over the next five years for some workers and an immediate bump for others.
“We have presented a strong and meaningful offer that far outpaces Florida minimum wage by at least $5 an hour and immediately takes starting wages for certain roles including bus drivers, housekeepers and culinary up to a minimum of $20 an hour while providing a path to $20 for all other full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract term,” a Disney World spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “Our proposal also provides paid child-bonding time for eligible Cast Members.”
The previous Disney-union contract, which led to a minimum wage of $15 per hour by 2021, expired in October.
STCU said the unions will be scheduling a vote for all members in the coming weeks.