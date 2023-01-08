HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s WorkHawaii Division will hold its first hiring event of the year on Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dole Cannery.

“It’s the new year, and people are looking for new opportunities,” said Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky in a news release. “There are so many great employers looking for hardworking, dedicated employees of all skill levels and backgrounds. It’s never been a better time to be seeking employment, and we look forward to helping people connect with a fulfilling job or career.”

Over 30 employers, including the City and County of Honolulu and Honolulu Police Department, along with restaurants, hotels, schools, medical services and others, will have booths set up to accept resumes and applications.

Free workshops will be available throughout the day. A workshop, “Challenges finding that right job? What’s next?” takes place at 9 a.m. and noon. A resume writing workshop is at 10 a.m., followed by an interviewing skills workshop at 11 a.m.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit the event website to register and to see a full list of employers.

WorkHawaii will also provide a Computer Center in their office on the seventh floor for those who need computer or internet access to submit an online application to employers present at the event. Staff will also provide onsite reviews and professional feedback on resumes.

For additional information, contact the WorkHawaii office at 808-768-5784 or visit their website. WorkHawaii is administered by the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services.

Parking is a flat rate of $3 in the Dole Cannery parking garage with validation.

Sarah Yamanaka covers events, environmental and community news for Spectrum News Hawaii. She can be reached at sarah.yamanaka@charter.com.