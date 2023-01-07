CLEVELAND — The Ohio RV Supershow returned to the I-X Center in Cleveland for its first indoor show since 2020. The event opened on Jan. 4 and features of hundreds of recreational vehicles.

What You Need To Know The Ohio RV Supershow runs Jan. 4-8 at the I-X Center in Cleveland



Hundreds of RVs are on display for people to explore



The event attracts people from across the state and the midwest region

For many of those who choose to attend, the big event is about more than curiosity or finding the right vehicle to begin a new adventure: It's about the RV community of friends.

“Actually it’s a pretty neat community of people that do this,” said Nick Schirilla.

Schirilla started his RV journey 20 years ago.

“Everybody's out to help each other,” he said. “It’s fun to do and get around with all the family."

With all of his experience, Schirilla has some advice for first time RV buyers.

“Look around and see exactly what you’re looking for. Just don’t jump into it. People jump into these things and overwhelm themselves. Start small and work your way up through the years,” Schirilla said.

The last day of the Ohio RV Supershow at the I-X Center is Sunday, and it runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.