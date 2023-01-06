CLEVELAND — Ahnna Bergant is 6-feet tall and, at 13 years old, she usually has a height advantage over just about everybody.

What You Need To Know The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission estimates nearly $18 million in economic impact from hosting sporting events in Cleveland The Rock N' Rumble volleyball tournament is expected to bring in more than $6 million in revenue



The tournament also gives young volleyball players the chance to impress college coaches. ​"I'm usually taller than everybody at my school and sometimes it feels weird but I think I'm getting used to it now," said Bergant.

She’s playing with a higher level of competition. The eighth grader is playing with high school players for her tournament team. Her Rock City Club team will be playing in the Rock N' Rumble tournament at the Huntington Convention Center.

“It just gets a lot of opportunities for other college coaches to see everybody’s talent," she said.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said the tournament will bring in millions for the city.

It’s a two-weekend tournament expected to bring in more than $3.1 million in revenue per weekend, totaling the economic footprint at $6.3 million.

Bergant's coach, Rob Klein, said he expects hundreds of players, coaches and fans from out of town to come to the event.

“The downtown areas gonna get a lot of revenue through hotels and restaurants," Klein said. "Even though we’re driving there and not staying downtown, most of the teams are from out of town.”

But Bergant is focused on her performance. She’s still getting used to the speed of this level of play, but knows training will lead to results.

“It just takes out a lot more energy and I feel you get more tired," she said. "Sometimes you’re more sore in your legs and your arms.”

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission expects that this event will contribute to a total of nearly $18 million in revenue from sporting events hosted in Cleveland in 2023.