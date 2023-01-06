LUCAMA, N.C. — With a new year, comes a fresh start of planning for farmers, whether that's for seeking out the best deals or factoring in certain costs.

What You Need To Know

Budgeting and planning are essential to run a farm

Material costs are still up for farmers in 2023

Fertilizer and fuel are two of the biggest costs for some farmers

Brooks Barnes, with Barnes Farms in Lucama, said planning and budgeting are key factors to ensuring the business runs smoothly. He said right now margins are very thin, thinner than they’ve ever been.

“My goal last year in 2022 was to break even, and that’s a bad goal as a business owner, but that’s going to be my goal again in 2023, because right now we are in the middle of a storm, and I’m just trying to weather it and make it out the other side,” Barnes said.

He said last year he had to jump over hurdles like rising costs for diesel fuel, fertilizer and equipment. To try to plan for expenses, he writes budgets, calls retailers and crunches numbers. And, with material costs still up, he doesn’t see 2023 being much different from last year.

“The thing that a lot of people probably hadn’t thought about yet that I have penciled in my budgets is interest rates,” Barnes said. “I just got off the phone with my banker a few minutes ago and interest rates have rose four and a quarter percent, it’s January 3, and January 3 of last year prime was at three and a quarter; today it’s seven and a half.”

This isn’t the only thing Barnes puts into this budget.

“I do try to factor in diesel prices in my budget, but even though that’s a hard one to factor an exact number, but I do have the capability of going back two years and seeing how many gallons of diesel fuel I burn, total, in a year or buy,” Barnes said.

The Lucama farmer said while input costs look high, he searches for discounts, buys things in bulk and cuts corners where possible. But at the end of the day, he’s just taking everything one day at a time and hoping things work out for the best.

“I’m cautiously hopeful, it’s a risky business and a dangerous business, but you gotta eat, and I gotta eat and the rest of the world's gotta eat,” Barnes said. “And, somebody’s gotta do it, and it can be really good, and it can be really bad, you just hope the good outweighs the bad in the long run.”

Barnes said when it comes to farming, his crop rotation may have to change tremendously, compared to when his budget were a little looser.

He added that fertilizer and fuel are probably his biggest costs. This comes as North Carolina’s gas tax price has gone up 2 cents a gallon this year, according to the Department of Revenue.