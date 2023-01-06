COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​

What You Need To Know

Giant Eagle's Flashfood program has expanded to all locations in central Ohio



The program is designed to offer customers deals on food nearing their best-by date



One shopper shares her experience with Flashfood

Kristi Peters is all too familiar with the struggle, but she's one savvy shopper who's stretching her money without sacrificing taste.

"It was the best happenstance that’s ever occurred, because, I mean, it’s been able to allow us to eat like kings,” said Peters.

Peters is on a budget, but between cooking for her family of five and neighbors, she has no complaints. This meal Peters is cooking was found straight off Flashfood, an app that offers deals on food nearing their best-by date. This meal cost her $15.

“Fifty percent is 50%, and I will take that,” Peters said.

She downloaded the app on a whim last year and said it's helped her find deals on pantry staples.

“At this point," said Peters, "I’m up to over $1,000 savings within the year.”

The Canada-based Flashfood app works with more than 100 grocery stores in Ohio. For Peters, it's put food on the table and money in her pocket. ​

“It can allow us to do many other things,” said Peters. “With the cost of food rising exponentially over time, I have to thank Flashfood for that because they’ve taken the burden of trying to feed my family off my plate.”

Peters offers one piece of advice for other shoppers: “Don’t hold out, but don’t take my deals, either.”

To learn more about the app, go to flashfood.com/en/locations/home.​