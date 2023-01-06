HONOLULU — A full-service grocery store is opening on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki on Jan. 11, according to a release. It will be the only full-service grocery store in the heart of Waikiki.

What You Need To Know The only full-service grocery store in the heart of Waikiki is opening on Jan. 11



Waikiki Market will open on the second floor of the apartment complex Lilia Waikiki



It will feature food stations, prepared foods and two new restaurants



The store will also include two sculptures by Native Hawaiian artist Kaili Chun

Waikiki Market, the new grocery store, will open on the second floor of the apartment complex Lilia Waikiki, which is located across from the International Market Place. This is the same location as the Food Pantry, which was closed in 2019 after 60 years of operation for the construction of Lilia Waikiki. The apartment complex was just completed in April.

Waikiki Market will feature food stations, prepared foods and two new restaurants. The new grocery store will highlight local products, selling lei, poke and freshly made malasadas.

One of the restaurants, Piko Kitchen + Bar, will serve Hawaii-style comfort food and drinks on the street-level off Kuhio Avenue. The other restaurant, Olili Waikiki, is not completed yet, but will be located inside Waikiki Market.

Waikiki Market is operated by Food Pantry, Ltd. and affiliated with the Sullivan Family of Companies, which were founded by local entrepreneur Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan. He also started the Foodland grocery chain, which included Food Pantry, Ltd. that operated the now-closed Food Pantry that was located in the same location as Waikiki Market. There is still a small Food Pantry on Hobron Lane on the Ala Moana side of Waikiki.

“We’re excited to return to our former location with a brand new store designed with the Waikiki community in mind,” said Brad Iwasaki, general manager of Food Pantry, in the release. “As a local company, we’re proud to have the opportunity to share the foods and flavors we love here in Hawaii with residents and visitors alike. There is something for everyone here — whether they want food to take to the beach, an easy dinner, gifts to take home, or ingredients to cook — and we think the community will love having a grocery store of their very own again right here in Waikiki.”

The store will also include two sculptures by Native Hawaiian artist Kaili Chun. One will hang in the atrium and the other will be seated along the second-floor market. The works recognize the importance of Waikiki as a place that provided resources for early Hawaiians.

Waikiki Market is currently hiring. Those interested may click here.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke covers the Hawaiian Islands for Spectrum News Hawaii. Email her at michelle.brodervandyke@charter.com.