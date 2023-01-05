WORCESTER, Mass. - Anyone stocking up on ice melt and other winter supplies this year is likely paying more than they did last year.

Tom Pechinis at Jerry's Hardware in Worcester said prices are up for almost everything he sells in his store, including ice melt, wood pellets and snow shovels. He said the delivery fee for items has more than doubled in the last year, and in return, the prices his customers pay have gone up too.

Pechinis said the biggest price hike this year has been on plastic products.

"A snow shovel would cost 10 bucks, it would go up 80 cents or a dollar," said Pechinis. "Now, that snow shovel has gone up six or seven dollars than what it was a year ago. Same thing with sleds. We were selling sleds for 10 bucks each a year ago, today the same sled is $16. We made more money at 10 bucks. It's just bizzare how much some products have gone up."

Pechinis said the drop-off charge he pays for supplies has gone from about $10 to $50.