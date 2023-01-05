AN ANTONIO — Margaret Hammond knows her way around the kitchen.

“I have three boys, so they eat a lot of food,” Hammond said. “So I’ve got to have food.”

Besides being a wife and mother, she’s also a registered dietician. But even for her, figuring out what to cook can be a pain.

“Whatever steps you can take out the decision process, it really helps,” Hammond said. “I work with people every day who aren’t sure how to eat healthy or how to make time for it. They’re busy.”

So she’s recruited some help for her family. Subscribing to eMeals, a service that produces weekly meal plans. Also, creating a grocery list that can be sent straight to the store.

“It’s been very good with the family,” Hammond said. “They’ve enjoyed it. I’m less stressed. I feel like I have some tricks up my sleeves. So really, all you have to do is pick up your groceries and start cooking.”

The service saves Hammond time and money during this period of inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, through Nov. 2022, food cost got 10% more expensive, outpacing overall inflation that rose by just 7%.

Bulent Temel is an assistant professor of economics at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He says food cost carries a lot of weight toward overall inflation. Making up about 14% of that calculation.

“Food suppliers increase their products prices in order to protect themselves against rising cost of living,” Temel said.

As a former financial adviser, Temel says cooking at home is key. Beyond health benefits, he says reducing how often you’re eating out can save you money.

“Eating at home is beneficial,” Temel said. “Financially, it can allow people to save up to 75% on their food cost.”

In 2023 economist expect inflation to fall to 4%, allowing moms like Hammond to prioritize their family’s health and save money on meals.

“It’s definitely good for your pocketbook,” Hammond said. “And just for your stress level. Helps you so you can breathe.”