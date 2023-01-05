DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City Commission of Daytona Beach ruled six to one that hookah bars will follow the same rules as regular bars when it comes to their late night hours. Hookah bars will now have to shut down by 2 a.m.

What You Need To Know Daytona Beach city commissioners ruled hookah bars will follow the same rules as regular bars



The ruling means hookah bars must now close at 2 a.m.



The area has seen a number of incidents including several shootings near the hookah bars

Prior to the ruling, hookah bars remained open until 5 a.m., with many of their patrons arriving after local bars closed.

The hookah bars stop serving alcohol after 2 a.m., only offering a smoking lounge and place for people to hangout.

One owner said the ruling is devastating for his business. “The decision does not make any sense. The decision, I do not agree with that," said Sinil Kumar of Follow the Smoke bar.

Resident Sue Odena feels differently, saying “we are pleased, very pleased. We go up to Sea Breeze for the entertainment, but we don’t like the after-hours. And we don’t see any reason for a business to be open after 2 a.m.”

The area has seen a number of incidents including several shootings near the hookah bars.

But no evidence was shown at the meeting that the violence had anything to do with the smoking establishments.

The decision was handed down mainly to keep all clubs and hookah bars with the same hours.