COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is asking for expedited state approval to build a natural gas pipeline in Licking County where Intel, the multinational technology company, is building two fabrication facilities, also called fabs.

The application for the pipeline was filed on December 16th



It awaits approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board



The pipeline would provide natural gas for Intel’s planned operations as well as businesses that will serve or supply Intel

“Because our pipeline to serve Intel is less than five miles, we're able to go through the accelerated application process versus their standard application process,” said Ellen Macke, the director of government and public affairs for Columbia Gas of Ohio.

Macke said the pipeline project is still waiting for approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board, the state agency that reviews pipeline projects. She said she expects to be hearing back within the next 90 days.

“The Ohio Power Siting Board technical staff is currently investigating the pipeline proposed by Columbia Gas," said Matt Butler, public information officer for the Ohio Power Siting Board. "The staff’s report of investigation, to be published by March 10, will include findings and recommendations for the Board to consider."

The pipeline is proposed to start on South County Road and finish near the Intel site on Clover Valley Road.

“Our proposed route begins on South County Line Road just north of Evans Road," Macke said. "From there it will go south to U.S. 62, then northeast to Beech Road, south on Beech Road, and then east to Miller road where it will finish going up north to Clover Valley Road near the Intel site."

Columbia Gas has sent out notices to homeowners near the future construction site, making them aware of the proposed project. Macke said no private properties will be affected.

“That's something that we really took into consideration when we were evaluating the different routes, is we wanted to make sure we minimize the impact to private property owners, as well as the general public," Macke said. "So we're really confident in the route that we are proposing. Communicating to our customers and our property owners, who are close to our work, is a priority for us. So we want to make sure that they know what's going on and have a person to contact if they have any issues. So all of that is included in our communications that we send out.”

Intel’s plans to invest $20 billion to build two semiconductor factories in New Albany is the largest economic development project in state history.

If approved, construction of the natural gas pipeline is expected to begin in April or May of this year and be completed by early 2024. Intel’s fabrication facilities are expected to be completed in 2025.

“This is an exciting time for Ohio," Macke said. "And we're very excited to do our part to serve Intel. We're also appreciative to work with public and private partners to be able to continue to bring businesses bring jobs and ultimately continue to grow our economy in Ohio.”

