GREEN BAY, Wis. — For the last eight weeks, Tracy Hillesheim has been able to escape to a small part of Italy in Green Bay.

She’s the director of sales and events at the Hyatt Regency Green Bay and KI Convention Center. It’s hosting Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition through Sunday.

“Let’s face it, how many people are going to be able to travel to go?” Hillesheim said. “This is something they can come and see, experience it and really learn a lot.”

A grant from the City of Green Bay helped with marketing the exhibit throughout Wisconsin and the region. More than 10,000 people have gazed at the life-sized high-definition photos of the art since it opened in Mid-November.

“We’ve seen people from all over,” Hillesheim said. “We’ve seen people from Minneapolis, Chicago, Eau Claire, Rhinelander, just everywhere. It’s been amazing.”

Green Bay opted to use $250,000 of federal pandemic recovery money to boost organizations and events supporting tourism in the community.

Six grants have been awarded, said Wendy Townsend. Townsend is the project and program manager with the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

“It was recognized very quickly by the mayor and our council that we really needed to put some of our ARPA money into some kind of tourism grant and really stimulate and get our community back into events, gathering people and getting them out to see what could be possible for our community,” she said.

Townsend said there’s more money available to fund additional grant applications.

“In 2023, there will be all kinds of events. From running events to music events to new art-related events throughout the summer,” she said. “The spectrum is wide.”

Hillesheim is optimistic the Sistine Chapel exhibit — which is a ticketed event — will spur similar events in the future.

“This to me is just, ‘Look what we can bring,’” she said. “I will tell you, everybody keeps asking me ‘what’s the next one?’ ‘Can you bring this?’ ‘Can you bring that?’ They’ve named a few shows and I’m like, ‘we will try to bring whatever we can and when we can, it’s just got to fit into the right time frame.’”