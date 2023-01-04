ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mayors of both Tampa and St. Petersburg say they want the Rays on their side of the bridge.

But no matter what the team decides, the City of St. Pete is moving forward with plans to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field currently sits.

On Wednesday night, residents have the chance to hear about the four RFP proposals for the site redevelopment.

What You Need To Know 4 developers will presents plans at community meeting



Meeting set for January 4 at 6 p.m. at The Coliseum



Community feedback welcomed at meeting



RSVP required for in-person & virtual attendance

The community presentation will be held at The Coliseum located at 535 4th Ave N in St. Petersburg. The presentation is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m. The firms associated with each of the four proposals will be presenting their plans and community members will have the chance to provide feedback.

If you would like to attend in-person you’re asked to register online here: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejjt59no46c4c782&oseq=&c=&ch=

If you would like to attend virtually on zoom, you can register here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcod-GhqzwuGNZ8O9FPpbBKk94rFf26qu0O

The four firms in consideration are 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners.

Their plans can be viewed here: https://www.stpete.org/residents/current_projects/tropicana_field_site.php

Here's a quick look at the 4 proposals for the Historic Gas Plant District - the 86-acre site that Tropicana Field sits on now.



If you want to hear about each of the developers plans, there's a community presentation at 6 p.m. tonight at The Coliseum on 4th Ave N @BN9 pic.twitter.com/ScUCRDEwBY — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) January 4, 2023

While the proposals from each of the developers look a little bit different, per Mayor Welch’s request they all include a spot for a new ballpark. Welch has made it clear that in this 86-acre site he wants to fulfill the promises made to the residents of the former Historic Gas Plant District who were displaced when Major League Baseball first came to St. Pete nearly 40 years ago.

“When you look at the history of the Historic Gas Plant District that was there and the promises that were made and our needs in our city going forward for the next 40-50 years for affordable housing, for strong transportation, for baseball if they’re a part of that… all of that can be impacted substantially by the 86-acres so its vitally important,” Welch said.

Mayor Welch plans to select a developer by the end of January.