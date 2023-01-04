ROBSTOWN, Texas — A news release from Nueces County reported that Tesla, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has dropped its pursuit of the 312 Tax Abatement. Tesla officials said that a tax relief was no longer necessary for its proposed $375 million lithium-battery refining facility near Robstown.

Nueces County Commissioners Court took the abatement off Wednesday’s agenda for the court meeting.

“The commissioners were happy to have those discussions even if we had to postpone them to the January 18th court meeting,” Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said. “It was Tesla that decided at the time that any further abatements were no longer necessary for them to move forward with the proposed refinery.”

Tesla said Monday that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow deliveries by 50% nearly every year.

The electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock closed at $108.10, and it’s down just under 70% since the start of last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.