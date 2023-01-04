James “Buster” Corley, who, along with David Corriveau, founded the popular food and entertainment chain Dave & Busters, has died at 72.

According to a CNN report, the Dallas Police Department said that a man with the same name was found with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” at a house on Monday. He was later declared deceased at a hospital.

Dave & Buster's later confirmed Corley’s death in a tweet, in which the company memorialized him.

" Everybody is somebody, everybody is a star"



RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ca4cWEPY4S — Dave & Buster's (@DaveandBusters) January 4, 2023

CNN further reported that Corley’s daughter in a statement said that her father had recently suffered a stroke that affected his brain and his ability to communicate.

The first Dave & Buster's, which combines a restaurant experience with video games and other attractions, opened in Dallas in 1982.

According to the company’s website, the two “headed to ‘Restaurant Row’ in Dallas where they found an empty 40,000 square-foot warehouse. Having been proclaimed certifiably crazy by many in the restaurant industry, Dave and Buster dove headlong into construction.”

The company said Corriveau’s name went first in the business because he won a coin toss.

There are now more than 140 Dave & Buster’s locations throughout the U.S.

Corriveau died in 2015. He was 63.