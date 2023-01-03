TAMPA, Fla. — The cold weekend over the Christmas holiday was a concern for some farmers who said their crops can’t survive temperatures below 30 degrees.

“The fruit on the end of the end of the row is where the wind got it the worst, knocked those off,” said Archie Ritch, President of Ridge Island Groves. “When you get down below 28 for more than 6 hours, you start to have damage to the fruit. When you get down below 26, you have damage to the tree.”

Ritch said that if the temperatures had dropped just a few more degrees below 30, his groves would've been at risk.

“We also had a blanket of clouds roll across and clouds act like a blanket,” said Ritch. “It keeps the heat from evaporating into the atmosphere and that really helped us. It’s Ian we’re still dealing with.”

The Ridge Island Grove staff said they are still recovering from Ian.

A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the forecast for Florida’s orange crop dropped 29% after not only Hurricane Ian, but Nicole as well.

“Ian was pretty bad, we lost 20 percent,” said Ritch. “Overtime, the oranges that were beat up — we probably lost another 10.”

However, Ritch said this loss didn’t really impact his business.

“We have a lot of groves here and healthy fruit,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ritch told me that he and his staff work all year long to make sure they keep their trees — and the fruit it bears — healthy.