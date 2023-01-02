ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.

The economic effects of large events like this one are felt throughout the surrounding neighborhoods, where homeowners and families sell parking spaces in front of their properties. For Mondez Owens, game days are a break from his usual work as a landscaper.

“Every event that comes here I’m pretty much here,” said Owens. “There’s no shortage of parking spots nearby, so Owens uses a little extra flair to attract customers.”

“I try to be more hyper, you know, get my dancing on. I try to get people to smile. If I get someone to smile, then I’ve got their attention,” said Owens.

Owens grew up in the area, and sees the events to raise a little money locally in a group effort rather than a competition.

“When I get full here, I send cars down to my other boss’s daughter so she can get some money,” he added. Setting up shop in the morning, the rest of the day is a waiting game.

“The game starts around one o’clock. So I’m patient and they’ll come,” said Owens.