ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time since New Years Eve 2019, things seem to be back to normal.

What You Need To Know 70% of Americans will spend at least $50 on food and drinks on NYE



Inflation on alcohol in 2022 was 4%



AAA will offer everyone their Tow To Go Program

That means no social distancing, big crowds, and no mandates either mandatory or volunteered. Between large crowds, cover charges, and a night of food, drinks, and fun, bar owners say New Year’s Eve is easily their most important night of business each year.

According to WalletHub, 70% of Americans who will go out for new years will spend at least $50 on food and drinks. That bodes well for bars all across Central Florida.

The countdown for business to pour in to The Barn in Sanford to welcome in 2023 is on. Heather Lee, who bartends at the country bar, said on a typical Saturday night, 300-400 can be on hand. New Year’s is expected to bring double that.

“The last two years we have gotten better and better,” Lee said. “People are less scared and less worried about wearing masks and social distancing.”

As inflation has hit millions with everyday products and purchases, alcohol prices have held steady. The Barn GM, John Hollingsworth, said other than a $20 cover charge at the door, New Year’s Eve will be quite affordable.

“We know everything else is so high we want to keep our prices good, so people will come here,” Hollingsworth explains.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, alcoholic beverages are just 4% higher in 2022 than 2021, or in simpler terms, four cents more for every dollar.

Lee, who has been bartending for five plus years at The Barn, can already picture New year’s Eve.

“Oh, it’s going to be a madhouse,” she said. “It will be a lot of people here.”

The Barn expects 50% of their business to be from regulars, which is a good thing. Typically, the bar is filled with seventy percent regulars, but double the crowd means more money coming in.

AAA is extending their “Tow To Go Program until six in the morning Monday (1/2/23). If you need a ride for you and your car, you don’t have to be an AAA member for the service. Call 855-286-9246.