WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Business owners are hoping people will spend their holiday dollars locally in the new year.

The owner of Local Charm, a women's boutique in Rolesville, says they tend to see a lull in January.

"Everybody kind of pumps the breaks," Jennifer Bernat said.

What You Need To Know Local Charm is a women's boutique in Rolesville



More than 170,000 new businesses opened in 2022



This is the second highest year on record for new business creations in North Carolina

Bernat says while this year brought a wealth of challenges from supply chain issues to record high inflation, they were able to double their sales from 2021.

"I see rising costs on my end, not just with shipping but with wholesale products. I try very, very hard to keep everything within a certain price frame," Bernat said.

Bernat opened her storefront in 2018. Her business was born out of a homemade craft project that exploded.

"I decided it was too crazy to have it all in my house. I told my husband I'm done doing this out of the house, so I'm either quitting or we're going to open a store," Bernat said.

The store has since shifted from selling homegoods to clothing, accessories and gifts for women.

"We like to keep a variety of things in here, not just like comfortable clothing but really stylish clothing," Bernat said.

Her business survived the pandemic with the support of her customers, holding virtual sip-and-shops that included live sales.

"When we reopened, people came back in droves. So it really was people keeping us in their forefront, thinking about us," Bernat said.

Bernat says the difference between her boutique and big box stores is the personal experience provided to each customer.

“You might walk in the first time as a stranger, but I promise you’re going to leave a friend," Bernat said.

In 2022, more than 170,000 new businesses came to North Carolina. According to the Secretary of State's office, this is the second highest year on record for business creations in the Tar Heel State. In 2021, 178,300 new businesses opened.