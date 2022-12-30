CLEVELAND — Nick Kostis is the owner of the the Pickwick and Frolic, a venue that is a restaurant, a theater and place to watch live shows.

What You Need To Know New Year's Eve 2022 may be the first without as many pandemic restrictions.



Downtown Cleveland bars and restaurants are preparing for a busy night.



A successful holiday can give some restaurants padding during the slower months. ​"We're eater-tainment," Kostis said. "That is if you want to be nurtured, entertained; we're a unique spot just for that."

He is preparing the business for a busy New Year’s Eve. Last year’s holiday had a new COVID variant going around, so this year he’s hoping people will be more comfortable coming out, since the holiday festivities in town are usually a draw.

“Cleveland is very much an event-driven town," he said. "So when there’s an event downtown, like a Cavs game as an example, everybody’s boat rises.”

January and February can be slow months for restaurants, so this holiday can give him a cushion during that time. Last year, Cleveland got a boost from hosting the NBA All-Star Game.

Kostis hopes for a similar boost from a busy holiday to start the new year.

“It remains to be seen, but we’re hoping for a great kickoff," he said.

Kostis has plans to use all of the space at the venue, which includes a champagne and martini bar.

“It’s not the same appetite that there was," Kostis said. "While I think we’re gonna build our occupancy that night. We’re not gonna be at 900 persons. We have a 900 person occupancy here. I don’t think we will be near that.”

With dinner, shows and celebrations at midnight scheduled, Kostis said the attractions will bring people in and hopefully bring them back.

“They can experience this place one time and not have experienced it at all," Kostis said. "Every visit brings something new.”