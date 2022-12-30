CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night.

And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.

What You Need To Know Christmas-themed drag queen show draws protesters outside show at Ruth Eckerd Hall



State officials announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it for allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content



"A Drag Queen Christmas" was put on notice earlier this week after a Ft. Lauderdale show by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it for allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.

Ruth Eckerd Hall officials said they updated their plan, only allowing those 18 and older to attend the show.

Protesters, meanwhile, said the show is too graphic for children. Others said they supported the performance.

The touring show also made stops in Orlando and Miami this week.

The state says it is investigating "multiple complaints" of sexually explicit performances with children in the audience.