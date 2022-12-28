TAMPA, Fla. — The Southwest Airlines counter is not as busy Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport.

But that is mainly due to plenty of flights already showing canceled on the status board.

More Southwest flights are expected to be canceled today though the airline says it will have a limited flight schedule into the weekend as it works to get crews and planes back to airports.

Close to 100 Southwest Airlines flights at Tampa International were canceled Tuesday.

That’s left some passengers stranded at the airport while trying to rebook flights. It has also left the Southwest baggage area swamped with more than 1,000 pieces of luggage stacked up and unaccounted for.

Nationwide, the airline canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% by Tuesday.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the flight cancellations that left thousands of people stranded. He also promised changes.

"The tools we use to recover from disruptions serve us well 99% of the time,” he said. “But clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so we never again face what's happening right now."