APPLETON, Wis. — Sales of dog boots and other cold weather gear added to December figures at DePawsitory in downtown Appleton in recent days.

Those sales come on top of holiday transactions that lead up to Christmas.

“Our holiday season was actually quite good,” said owner Laurie Koestner. “I was a little concerned with the economy being what it is, but people love their animals, so I was really happy with how the month turned out.”

Mastercard reported that retail sales were up 7.6% year-over-year for the holidays. That’s slightly higher than it forecast but about 1% less than 2021.

“It was a little bit slower this year than last year,” Koestner said. “But last year we were just coming out of COVID. It was a small increase over last year.”

Roughly, half a dozen locally owned businesses in Green Bay and Appleton said sales and traffic were good this year. Several said while it wasn’t the massive increase seen in 2021, they were happy with how the season turned out.

Scott Gonnering of Scooter G Sports in Appleton said his online sales were up but store traffic was a bit flat.

“I don’t know if it’s because the economy is a little harder. People that have disposable income, maybe they’re not looking for a bobblehead or cards, it just kind of depends on what they’re trying to find,” he said. “Overall, if I take my store and the online, we did OK.”

Gonnering said he is staying optimistic about heading into the new year. He said there’s more that brings him to work every day than just sales and the bottom line.

“The love of the cards, the love of meeting the people and the kids,” he said. “The kids are fun.”

Koestner said she’s cautious. She has an established business and customer base at the 8-year-old store, something she’s happy about as inflation and interest rates continue to be a question mark in the economy.

Koestner said she’s held off on adding another location.

“Right now, I’m just trying to cram as much inventory as I can into this business space without having to take on additional debt,” she said.