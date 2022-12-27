MILLBURY, Mass. - A new gym in Millbury is opening just in time for the new year, when many people will vow to be more healthy and active in 2023.

Zathan Simpson owns Blackstone River Crossfit and Cycle. He said they help people of all ages and all abilities stay healthy. As people finalize their fitness goals for the new year, Simpson recommends finding what fits your style.

"Some people like to do Crossfit, some people like personal training or spin, and we kind of wanted to have a one stop shop fitness facility for people to kind of jump around from different classes and find what really fits their style of working out," Simpson said.

"With the new year, we also see people who want to make that jump and make their new year better on the fitness and health side, so we think this is a great time for people to come in and just kind of see where they're at and see where they can go in a full year."

The gym opened in 2019 in Sutton and moved to downtown Millbury with a goal to be more involved in the community.