TAMPA, Fla. — The winter storm wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans continues to impact many Tampa International Airport travelers.

More than 2,800 US flights were canceled early Tuesday. That comes after almost 4,400 were canceled on Monday.

It’s more than just a few delays in Tampa, where at least 24 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled early Tuesday.

That’s left some passengers stranded at the airport while trying to rebook flights. It has also left the Southwest baggage area swamped with more than 1,000 pieces of luggage stacked up and unaccounted for.

Many of the bags belong to people who never made it to Tampa, though their luggage did.

The Dallas-based airline said the delays and cancellations are due to “disruptions across our network as a result of (the winter storms) lingering effects on the totality of our operation,” according to CNN.

What a mess. This is the Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Tampa International. There’s 24 more Southwest flights canceled this morning. Many tags on these stranded bags are from travelers from Denver, Houston and Baltimore ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/4C6XFA9eib — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) December 27, 2022

Southwest Airlines CEO said Monday that travelers should expect more delays going into Wednesday and Thursday with just over a third of its flights operating, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Now, the Department of Transportation is getting involved.

The agency tweeted late last night they’re concerned by southwests unacceptable rate of cancellations and lack of customer service.

They say they’re going to see if southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

But long lines remain Tuesday morning.

Carolyn Burke of Michigan said the holidays have been chaotic as some of her family members didn’t make it to Tampa but their bags did arrive.

She’s been tasked with going through the piles of luggage early Tuesday to track down her daughter’s suitcase that hasn’t been seen since before Christmas.

“I understand weather delays,” Burke said. “But then when she got to Denver and missed her connection they rescheduled her but her bag didn’t follow so now when we go to the Southwest office, they tell us they will not deliver the bag to her, they don’t know where the bag is, and they will not be helpful… they scanned it… so they know it’s in this area somewhere… but there must be a thousand bags here. They say we have to look through all these bags ourselves”

Southwest Airlines issued a statement that reads in part:

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.

“We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.”