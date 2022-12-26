ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the final week of 2022, and thousands of fans are planning to come to town to enjoy Central Florida’s bowl games.

What You Need To Know Citrus Sports anticipates nearly $100 million worth of an economic impact to the community



December 2022 hotel bookings 13% ahead of last year



FSU vs. Oklahoma expecting to sell-out

It’s a tradition in Orlando. Between the Florida Classic which is played in November, and the two Cheez-It bowls coming up, Citrus Sports anticipates nearly $100 million worth of an economic impact to the community.

Over the next seven days, four schools — Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU and Purdue — are coming to town to play football. Joining them will be tens of thousands of their fans.

Florida State and Oklahoma will play Thursday, Dec. 29. Purdue and LSU matchup on Jan. 2.

1010 Brewing Company brewmaster Harvey Dudley knows when football is on tap, business picks up.

“Good times, communal, hanging out with friends,” Dudley lists when asked what football and beer mean to him. “Just having that joyous moment with all your friends and family. It’s a gathering.”

At Camping World Stadium it will be. Only 1,500 tickets remain for the Cheeze-It bowl between the Seminoles and Sooners.

That’s a good stat to know for Harvey, who says about half his business comes from out-of-town customers.

“Typically, we only have three or four that are going,” Harvey says, pointing to giant machines in making beer. “But with the increase in people we are expecting to have to have all of these full.”

Harvey has been brewing three times the amount of beer this month versus any other month in 2022.

According to Visit Orlando, total advance hotel bookings for travel to Orlando in December are 13% ahead of pace than the same time last year.

This Thursday and next Monday, a pair of teams will win on the gridiron. Local fans pouring in will also provide a nice pay off to close out the year.

With no COVID restrictions this year, businesses will be able to have max crowds. According to the Orange County comptroller’s office, this year has been a record-breaking year for TDT collections, with already over $300 million collected.