SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world.

Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline.

Making crystalline is an intricate process that requires heating and cooling the pottery until it produces a design that resembles a crystal.

"We are on the forefront of getting to do things ... that have never been done before in history. That is amazing,” Pam Kennedy said.

Seagrove has the largest concentration of potters in the country and made a name for itself as the pottery capital of the U.S.A.

The Kennedys have made and shipped thousands of unique pieces to people in countries everywhere, but they said some of their best-selling pieces feature local inspiration, like their North Carolina-themed ornaments and magnets.

“We use a lot of local Seagrove clay. Seagrove became known because the clay in the ground is some of the best-known clay in the world, so why wouldn’t you want something that comes from the earth, the dirt, in your state of North Carolina?" she said.

Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery is located at 126 East Ave., Seagrove.