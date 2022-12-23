The restaurant scene in New York City is constantly changing — from what the hottest restaurants are to what the trendiest food is.

Michael Cecchi-Azzolina is a well-known name in the industry and has seen it all.

He’s helped run some of the most famous and influential restaurants, like the Water Club, Raoul's and Le Coucou.

On the heels of releasing his new book, “Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’,” he joined the “Mornings on 1” team to share his love for managing a restaurant — and gave us an inside scoop on how to get reservations at some of the most exclusive restaurants in NYC.