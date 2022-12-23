COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding.

Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from the department's rural development program.

"Basically we've decided that there's a societal benefit to having strong, vibrant rural communities," Vance said.

🚨 We're investing $981 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands https://t.co/YslNXj12eZ — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) December 6, 2022

The largest investment for Ohio involves a $6,645,000 loan. The loan will be used to purchase a hotel in Wooster. The USDA said the investment will save about 23 jobs.

"What's part of having a vibrant community? (It's) making sure people have jobs," Vance said.

The department said 46 other states as well as Guam and the Virgin Islands will also receive funding.